Lauriston Joseph's newly released "The Story of My Life" is an engaging autobiography that explores the author's life through the challenges and victories

"The Story of My Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauriston Joseph is an enjoyable look into a life lived in faith no matter the circumstance.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of My Life": a concise and expressive memoir. "The Story of My Life" is the creation of published author Lauriston Joseph.

Joseph shares, "My reason for this book is to let people know how God has been so great to me in the struggles of my life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauriston Joseph's new book will entertain and encourage as Joseph expresses thankfulness for all life has had to offer.

Joseph brings readers into a personal and reflective journey as they witness key moments that have shaped the author's faith.

