Author Lynn Perez-Hewitt's new book "Of Secrets and Spirits: Book Two" is a spellbinding work of fiction continuing the time-traveling adventures of Dr. Nick Nishimura

Recent release "Of Secrets and Spirits: Book Two" from Page Publishing author Lynn Perez-Hewitt is another mind-bending adventure through space and time with Nick Nishimura, a brilliant scientist swept into the maelstrom of time travel and all the generational ramifications therein. Follow the thrilling sequel to her first installment of this exciting and suspenseful science fiction series.

STOUGHTON, Wis., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynn Perez-Hewitt, a Catholic schoolgirl from Rockford, Illinois, a Bradley University graduate, and a PR professional who followed her heart and curiosity through six states and seven industries and now lives, plays, writes, and throws frisbees with a fellow adventurer in Wisconsin, has completed her new book "Of Secrets and Spirits: Book Two": a gripping and suspenseful work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

It's 1944, and while notable scientists are working in Los Alamos on the Gadget, Nick Nishimura, PhD, and his colleagues are focused on the Trick. When he realized that his teleportation Trick kind of worked, jumping from New Mexico to Arizona but also from 1944 to 2008, he had a lot of questions. Soon he was not alone in his search for answers. Within a few months, Nick had found family, old friends, new friends, and a place to safely continue his research. Sharing Thanksgiving with them, all promised to be a happy time. But when he hugged his Native American friend from Los Alamos, abruptly the world around him changed—again. "Of Secrets and Spirits" continues Nick's story, his search for answers, and his developing friendships. More secrets from 1944 surface. You'll meet a hippie physicist who will be key to unraveling part of the mystery of the Trick. And not just him—meet a teenage geologist with an aptitude for rocks, a family with "gifts," and a special sci-fi author. A well-meaning call for help with an unresolved fatal accident leads to a threat that risks exposing Nick and others. Will a scheme to hide in plain sight be enough to deflect the potential menace?

Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Perez-Hewitt's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid science fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Of Secrets and Spirits: Book Two" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing