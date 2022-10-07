Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander's newly released "80 Years after the Second World War of Wars and Politics" is a thought-provoking discussion of military history

"80 Years after the Second World War of Wars and Politics" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander is an informative and carefully researched discussion of political science, religion, and military history.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "80 Years after the Second World War of Wars and Politics": a bold commentary on the significance of the past eighty years on the trajectory of human history. "80 Years after the Second World War of Wars and Politics" is the creation of published author Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander, who, after the 1956 war in Egypt, migrated to US and worked in the main computer field developing mainframe and computer languages. Iskander started writing books in 1962 in Arabic language. He wanted to share Eastern history by translating adventures into English.

Iskander shares, "The unnecessary wars get declared when US, as a powerful country, supports one country while opposing the other countries, such as the Middle Eastern wars, causing waste of money and countless lives. The US should act neutral and use diplomacy and influence in the international judgments. As you find out in my book, Moses of Israel did not cross the Red Sea. They crossed the dry salt lake of the Red Sea, where later the Suez Canal was built. Do not live behind bars, and get educated about real legal lives at your own home in the USA because there are prisons, paroles, and probation systems all over. Also, there is police registration. Your personal calls and all private conversations are being reordered."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sobhy Fahmy Amin Iskander's new book brings readers a compelling look at the impact of governmental involvement in foreign conflicts.

Iskander's impactful message and engaging presentation will have history or military enthusiasts captivated from the first page.

