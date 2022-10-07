David R. Austin's newly released "The Bubba Chronicles: New Tales Of the Old South" is an enjoyable collection of stories of life in the rural South

"The Bubba Chronicles: New Tales Of the Old South" from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. Austin is an entertaining treasury of short stories that will evoke a laugh, tug at the heartstrings, and paint a vivid picture of life in a small southern town.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bubba Chronicles: New Tales Of the Old South": an enjoyable arrangement of nostalgic narratives. "The Bubba Chronicles: New Tales Of the Old South" is the creation of published author David R. Austin, who grew up in a small Louisiana town amid swamps, alligators, and Cajuns, providing the backdrop for many of his stories. With a degree in communications from the University of Southern Mississippi, Austin has worked in both radio and TV as a deejay, newscaster, and reporter. As a writer, he has contributed to professional publications, and his numerous short stories range from nostalgia to science fiction. Austin is also a veteran, an avid collector of vinyl recordings, and he operates an internet radio station. Among his varied interests are cooking, specializing in Cajun and Southern cuisine, photography, and traveling. He lives with his wife, Brenda, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin shares, "The Bubba Chronicles—you're likely to meet someone you know.

"Many of the stories follow Bubba Conroy, his friends, and family in a small Southern town. We first meet Bubba as a young man in church who, in his attempt to get saved, ignites a near-fatal medical crisis. In later life, seeking recognition from his peers, he gets himself into some complicated, awkward, and humorous situations.

"• A young Bubba and his buddies challenge the legend of a fearsome swamp creature and get far more than they bargained for.

Celebrating the New Year holiday, Bubba finds himself abandoned, freezing, and in hot water with his wife.

A lounge owner, threatened by a gang of troublemakers, single-handedly demolishes them while quoting Bible verses.

A group of young people show up for a fun water-skiing outing that goes hilariously yet tragically awry.

A preacher who only wants to fly

A naïve young policeman, weary of routine patrol duties, seeks respect and acceptance, but ends up disastrously.

Mesmerized by a magnificent hunting rifle, Bubba deals and scrimps to buy it but immediately loses it in a weird twist of fate.

"The Bubba Chronicles. Stories of humor, surprise, triumph, disappointment, joy, and heritage.

"Enjoyable and entertaining…even if you weren't reared in the South."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David R. Austin's new book takes readers on an entertaining journey through the South to meet a host of enigmatic characters.

Austin brings readers a nearly immersive experience as they are transported to the heart of the Old South. From the innocence of boyhood to the challenges of adulthood, readers will find themselves racing to see what awaits within the pages of this engaging collection of stories.

