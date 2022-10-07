Submit Release
Yielding Vessel's newly released "Broken for Purpose" is an empowering message of the strength and growth that comes through life's challenges

"Broken for Purpose" from Christian Faith Publishing author Yielding Vessel is an impactful message of encouragement for those facing difficulties and finding that it is challenging to see a path forward.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broken for Purpose": a potent reminder of God's continued presence in each of our journeys. "Broken for Purpose" is the creation of published author Angela D. Jackson, also known as Yielding Vessel, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and a dedicated minister who leads the praise dance ministry in her local church. She holds a BS in marketing and a master's degree in leadership development. She is currently studying for her second master's in counseling. She has a son, Jordan, who just started his junior year in college.

Yielding Vessel shares, "The purpose of become whole requires you to endure and grow through your experiences. You have to push through painful places. There is power in pain. Being broken into pieces allows you to become a vessel of honor. God will continue to make and mold you into a willing vessel. Understand that storms have a purpose: to uproot things that are shipwrecked in our lives. A vessel is a hollow container, yet spiritually we have the Word of God as a treasure in this earthen vessel, that the excellency of the power may be of God and not of us!

"Only God can complete us within the inner man and make whole the outer man."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yielding Vessel's new book will encourage and challenge readers in their faith to trust in God and follow His lead.

With an engaging balance of thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture, readers will find a helpful message of hope within the pages of this passionate discussion of faith, God, and the valleys of life.

Consumers can purchase "Broken for Purpose" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Broken for Purpose," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

