MADD, Amica Insurance Team Up to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Power of You(th) Program and 10 Ways to Take a Stand

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and Amica Insurance are teaming up this month to empower teens to make smart, healthy choices and resist pressure to drink alcohol or consume cannabis before age 21, and to never ride with an impaired driver.

As part of its annual Power of You(th)© campaign, MADD will host school and community events across the nation to highlight tips and real-life examples of the consequences of underage drinking and other drug use. MADD will distribute Power of You(th)© materials to both middle school and high school audiences, which also can be found on the powerofyouth.com website.

This year, MADD celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Power of You(th)© program. Since 2012, MADD has reached almost 1.5 million teens, educating and empowering them to make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of others by pledging to Take a Stand against underage drinking. This year's activation extends the focus by encouraging teens to change the conversation and focus on positive peer influence. MADD will challenge teens to engage with "10 Ways to Take a Stand" and make the commitment to a healthy lifestyle by taking a stand against the risks and dangers of underage drinking and underage cannabis use.

Throughout October, which is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, MADD recognizes that peers have a powerful influence on one another. Just as teens can be influenced by others' negative choices, they can also be impacted by the positive choices that their peers make. That's why MADD is calling upon teens to take a stand and be the example.

"We're proud to celebrate 10 years of bringing the Power of You(th)© program directly to schools and communities across the country," said Alex Otte, MADD National President. "These programs are crucial to starting the conversation early, reminding teens that they have the power to be a positive peer influence, teaching them real-life strategies to abstain from alcohol and other drug use before age 21, and encouraging them to never ride with an impaired driver."

MADD is grateful for the strategic partnership with Amica Insurance to further the work with teens, schools and communities to help keep youth safe by empowering them to resist the pressure to drink or consume cannabis before age 21, and to never ride with someone who has consumed alcohol or other impairing drugs.

"Amica is committed to making our roads safer by encouraging young people to make responsible choices," said Amica President and CEO Ted Shallcross. "We commend MADD for their ongoing and lifesaving work, and we're proud to partner with them in this effort."

MADD's Power of You(th)© program features interactive presentations delivered by certified facilitators to help youth explore the real, short- and long-term impacts of drinking and using cannabis underage, including how it damages their brains and the long-lasting consequences. MADD also offers tools directly to teens to encourage them to use their power to keep themselves and their friends safe by making a pledge not to drink or use cannabis before 21, and to never ride with an impaired driver.

For more information on MADD's Power of You(th)© program, to request a presentation and to download the teen booklet, visit powerofyouth.com.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by 53%, and educate parents and teens on making safe choices. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders, advanced vehicle technology and designating a nondrinking driver. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly 1 million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-hour victim help line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.

About Amica Insurance

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. Visit Amica.com.

