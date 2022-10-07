Pharmacogenetic Testing Market is Expected to witness 8.70% CAGR by Forecast 2028
The pharmacogenetic testing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on the pharmacogenetic testing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the levels of healthcare expenditure is escalating the growth of the pharmacogenetic testing market.
A pharmacogenetic test, which is also referred to as the drug-gene test, is utilized to study and determine the interactions of drugs and the genetic make-up of the individual. It has been observed that several people react differently with drugs depending upon the expression of the genes induced by the drug.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth in the pharmacogenetic testing market in the forecast period are the rise in the aging population. Furthermore, the increase in the acceptance of the pharmacogenomics procedure by healthcare professionals and the rising alertness of the patient population towards personalized therapy is further anticipated to propel the growth of the pharmacogenetic testing market.
Segmentation : Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market
The pharmacogenetic testing market is segmented on the basis of type, sample, therapeutic area, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type,the pharmacogenetic testing market is segmented into single-gene tests, array-based tests, whole-genome sequencing, and NGS and whole-exome sequencing.
On the basis of the sample, the pharmacogenetic testing market is segmented into blood and saliva.
On the basis of therapeutic area, the pharmacogenetic testing market is segmented into oncology, neurology, cardiology, genomics, immunology and hypersensitivity, and others.
On the basis of distribution channels, the pharmacogenetic testing market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies, direct-to-customer services.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the pharmacogenetic testing market report are Sonic Healthcare, Genelex, GENEWIZ, Rxight; 23andMe, Inc., PGXT, OneOme, LLC, Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bayer AG, BGI, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Luminex Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
