Cin Coast Realty Comes Out On Top, Snagging Famous John Lautner House For Buyer

Besting several competitive offers, Los Angeles real estate team Cin Coast Realty with Nationwide Real Estate Executives recently helped their client purchase the coveted Alexander House in Long Beach, CA, a mid-century modern home built by famous architect John Lautner. A protégé and frequent assistant of Frank Lloyd Wright, Lautner built the home in 1951 in the Long Beach neighborhood of Park Estates. The property sold last month for $3.042 million.

John Lautner

Born in 1911, John Edward Lautner was an American architect renowned for his contribution to the Mid-century modern style architecture. He introduced Googie style architecture which encompassed Atomic Age home designs, including the famous Goldstein House, Chemosphere House, Russ Garcia House, and numerous other residential homes, primarily located in California. In the mid-1930s, he worked as an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, who significantly influenced his style.

In 1938, he opened his own practice which he maintained until the end of his career. He developed, and was known for, a distinct style that always incorporated the principles of organic architecture. Over the course of his career, he designed over 200 architectural projects, including commercial buildings like Googie’s Coffee Shop, Coffee Dan’s, and Henry’s restaurants, Beachwood Market, Desert Hot Springs Motel, as well as the Lincoln Mercury Showroom in Glendale.

The Alexander House

Renowned as the most prestigious of nearly 1,300 luxury homes built by some of the country’s best architects in Park Estate (a community west of Cal State Long Beach), The Alexander House is an elegant mid-century modern home featuring four bedrooms and four baths spread over 2,886 sq. ft. Sitting on a .31-acre lot, it boasts beautiful designs throughout which incorporates an abundance of interior wood, brick, and glass.

The ranch-style house was built behind a privacy wall in 1951 and brilliantly fuses indoor with outdoor living by embracing ample daylight through floor-to-ceiling glass. A vaulted ceiling clad in tongue-and-groove wood beams adds warmth while a step-down living room and an open floor plan kitchen unite the living with the family room.

Initially built for Long Beach dentist George A. Alexander and his family, this John Lautner gem only changed owners once prior to 2018 before being sold to Cin Coast Realty’s client last month. As a cherished piece of architectural history, its original drawings are kept at the Getty Research Library.

