Autotransfusion Devices Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global autotransfusion devices market is expected to clock US$ 386.06 by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The global autotransfusion devices market is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the consequent increase in the uptake of surgical procedures. Additionally, there are other market drivers: a shortage of blood donors, increasing cases of trauma-related accidents, and rising number of organ transplant procedures.

The cell salvage technique is used in autotransfusion devices. Blood from the surgical site is collected, filtered, and processed as autologous blood for pretransfusion to the patient. The blood is collected in containers with a small amount of anticoagulant and heparin by autotransfusion devices. Autotransfusion devices retain red blood cells, while plasma, platelets, and other components are discarded with the washing solution.

Growth Drivers

Shortage of blood donors and increasing blood crisis are contributing to the global autotransfusion devices market growth. In the last three years, blood donation activity rates have been restrained because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated safety issue. The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the significant factors for the shortage of blood and blood products as the restriction was imposed on travel, social gathering, and safety protocols for blood donation. This intensified the demand for autologous blood transfusion during critical surgical procedures, thus driving the global autotransfusion devices market.

The global autotransfusion devices market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from 'by Product'

Based on product types, the global autotransfusion devices market has been segmented into:

Autotransfusion Devices

Consumables & Accessories

Autotransfusion devices dominate the global market owing to increasing demand for blood autotransfusion in critical surgeries such as cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, and oncology surgery, along with high prices against the consumables. The introduction of novel products such as intraoperative autotransfusion systems, dual mode autotransfusion systems, and post-operative autotransfusion systems is also an evident trend in the segment.

Excerpts From 'by Application'

Based on application, the global autotransfusion devices market is classified into

Neurological Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries

Others

Cardiovascular surgeries are leading the global autotransfusion devices market due to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and the need for blood transfusion due to high blood loss during surgical procedures. According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, cardiovascular diseases were one of the leading causes of death, and nearly 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases.

Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation

The global autotransfusion devices market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global autotransfusion devices market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the region's high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the rapid adoption of novel technologies, developed infrastructure, and presence of key players contribute to the growth of the North American autotransfusion devices market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global autotransfusion devices market are

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

Braile Biomédica

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Gen World Medical Devices

Haemonetics Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic Plc

ProCell Surgical Inc

Redax S.P.A

SARSTEDT

Teleflex Incorporated

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

