3D Cell Culture Market to Eyewitness Stunning Growth by 2031 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

3D Cell Culture Market 2031

North America 3D cell culture market accounted for a major share of the global market registering an estimated CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D Cell Culture Market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players. 3D cell culture is defined as the assembly of biological cells in an in-vitro environment that resembles in-vivo conditions in the human body. 3D cell cultures are mainly classified into three types, namely standard cultures, organ-on-chip models, and tissue bioengineering.

These properties play an important role in replicating in-vitro processes such as cell adherence, differentiation and proliferation under in-vitro conditions. Implementation of these approaches to develop predictive in-vitro screening assays similar to physiological environments for preclinical drug development facilitates the use of 3D cell cultures in research.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

โ€ข 3D Biotek LLC

โ€ข Advance Biomatrix, Inc.

โ€ข Avantor, Inc.

โ€ข Becton

โ€ข Dickinson and Company,

โ€ข Lonza Group LTD,

โ€ข Merck & Co., Inc,

โ€ข Insphero AG,

By application, the 3D cell culture market is divided into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. The cancer research segment dominated the global 3D cell culture market trends in 2021, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.

By end user, the market is categorized into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. The academic institutes segment dominated the 3D cell culture market analysis in 2021, and is expected to grow with a significant growth rate of 18.45% from 2022 to 2031.

Region wise, the market has been analyzed across four regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America 3D cell culture market accounted for a major share of the global market registering an estimated CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

