Genetic Testing Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2027

Genetic Testing Market

The technology is used in genetic tests such as carrier testing, diagnostic testing, predictive and presymptomatic testing, and others.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Genetic Testing Market was valued at $12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players. Genetic testing is a genetic study that analyzes the genetic material in a person's blood sample or other body fluids obtained from cells. This study is conducted in the context of heredity and variations in genes and chromosome numbers, which are used to diagnose genetic disorders as well as to select appropriate treatment methods to treat these genetic disorders.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The pandemic has also affected the genetic testing industry. For instance, the genetic testing market has been impacted negatively owing to factors such as unavailability of genetic counsellors, doctors, and laboratories professionals.

Genetic counsellors are not recognized as healthcare providers by governmental bodies such as Centers for Medicaid Services (CMS). Hence, they are not exempted from practicing during lockdowns.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Abbot Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• CSL Ltd.

• Illumina Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Sicentific, Inc.

By type, the market is segmented into predictive testing and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and neonatal testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. Prenatal and Neonatal Testing dominated with the highest revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By technology, molecular testing captured a major share of the genetic testing market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This segment has grown since molecular testing is the most widely used technology for genetic testing. For example, the technology is used in genetic tests such as carrier testing, diagnostic testing, predictive and presymptomatic testing, and others.

By region, North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global genetic testing market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of most of the major players in the region.

