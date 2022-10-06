Senate Resolution 346 Printer's Number 1957

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1957

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

346

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STEFANO, BREWSTER, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA,

MARTIN, COMITTA, COSTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, GORDNER,

STREET, DILLON, SCHWANK, MENSCH, MUTH, ROBINSON AND HAYWOOD,

OCTOBER 6, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 6, 2022

A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION

Designating Pennsylvania as a Hidden Heroes state in support of

military and veteran caregivers.

WHEREAS, Since World War II, the series of wars and conflicts

in which our nation has been engaged has resulted in

approximately 5.5 million military and veteran caregivers who

are parents, spouses, siblings and friends of those wounded, ill

or injured as a result of their service to our nation, as

documented by a 2014 study by the RAND Corporation and the

Elizabeth Dole Foundation; and

WHEREAS, The daily tasks of military and veteran caregivers

may include bathing, feeding, administering medications and

dressing and caring for the grievous injuries of wounded

warriors, providing emotional support, caring for the family and

the home and working outside the home to earn essential income;

and

WHEREAS, The nation provides multifaceted support to our

wounded, ill and injured veterans and service members through

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17