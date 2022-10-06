Senate Resolution 346 Printer's Number 1957
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1957
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
346
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STEFANO, BREWSTER, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA,
MARTIN, COMITTA, COSTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, GORDNER,
STREET, DILLON, SCHWANK, MENSCH, MUTH, ROBINSON AND HAYWOOD,
OCTOBER 6, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 6, 2022
A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Designating Pennsylvania as a Hidden Heroes state in support of
military and veteran caregivers.
WHEREAS, Since World War II, the series of wars and conflicts
in which our nation has been engaged has resulted in
approximately 5.5 million military and veteran caregivers who
are parents, spouses, siblings and friends of those wounded, ill
or injured as a result of their service to our nation, as
documented by a 2014 study by the RAND Corporation and the
Elizabeth Dole Foundation; and
WHEREAS, The daily tasks of military and veteran caregivers
may include bathing, feeding, administering medications and
dressing and caring for the grievous injuries of wounded
warriors, providing emotional support, caring for the family and
the home and working outside the home to earn essential income;
and
WHEREAS, The nation provides multifaceted support to our
wounded, ill and injured veterans and service members through
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17