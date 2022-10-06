Senate Resolution 350 Printer's Number 1958
PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1958
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
350
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, KEARNEY, MUTH, BREWSTER AND
KANE, OCTOBER 6, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 6, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Amending the Rules of the Senate by adding a rule providing for
mandatory interrogation.
RESOLVED, That the Rules of the Senate be amended by adding a
rule to read:
Rule 25.1. Mandatory interrogation.
A member who is a maker of a bill or amendment shall stand
for interrogation when requested by any member during floor
debate.
