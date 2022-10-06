Submit Release
Senate Resolution 350 Printer's Number 1958

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1958

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

350

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, KEARNEY, MUTH, BREWSTER AND

KANE, OCTOBER 6, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 6, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Amending the Rules of the Senate by adding a rule providing for

mandatory interrogation.

RESOLVED, That the Rules of the Senate be amended by adding a

rule to read:

Rule 25.1. Mandatory interrogation.

A member who is a maker of a bill or amendment shall stand

for interrogation when requested by any member during floor

debate.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Senate Resolution 350 Printer's Number 1958

