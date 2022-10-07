Motorcycle Tires Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

Motorcycle Tires Market 2022

This report provides in depth study of “Motorcycle Tires Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Motorcycle Tires Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Motorcycle tires are the external part of a motorcycle’s wheels and they are primarily attached to wheel rims, offering traction, and absorbing surface unevenness and anomalies. They are resistant to wear and tear and permit the rider to effectively turn the motorcycle via counter steering.

Contact with the front and rear tires is the ultimate connection of the motorcycle with the ground, thus the tires must be designed and manufactured according to safety standards and codes. An ideal tire is one wherein the bike’s suspension behavior adheres to braking, fuel economy, safety and noise level and offers a seamless riding experience.

The chief function of the rear and front tires is to sustain shocks and blows while riding in unpleasant conditions, such as uneven, rough or badly serviced roads and tracks. Another function of motorcycle tires is to gain proper grip on the road so that the motorcycle is perfectly balanced and can be ridden with utmost comfort.

Recent industrialization has enabled manufactures to produce motorcycles which are powerful and can travel at high speeds, thus motorcycle tires have also evolved to become more efficient and match the engine configuration. In the current scenario, motorcycle tires need to be manufactured to offer great reliability and perfection so that there are no accidents due to the faulty manufacturing of motorcycles tires.

The history of motorcycle tires is a vibrant evolution of balanced enhancement allowing better acceleration, grip, turning and effective braking, accompanied by improved, safety, durability, reliability and comfort.

Mutually, the front and rear tires in a motorcycle play a dynamic role in controlling the bike on irregular tracks, consequently augmenting the riding experience to a whole new level. The world of racing and adventure sports has changed the whole motorcycle industry. Here, the models are necessarily designed and manufactured so that the motorcycle and rider can travel with incredible safety and comfort. Now, the most uneven tracks and places can be explored with the invention of new tires, which are more durable with above par safety standards.

Key Companies-

Motorcycle Tires Market: Market Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global motorcycle tire market identified across the value chain are:

• Metro Tyres limited

• Continental Corporation

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Kenda Tires

• Michelin

• LEVORIN

• Pirelli & C. S.p.A

• Dunlop

• MRF

• CEAT Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

Motorcycle Tires Market: Dynamics

Motorcycle tires have evolved over a hundred years, starting with the invention of inflated tires in 1888 by John Boyd Dunlop. These were widely used in basic bicycles and particular initial motorcycle prototypes by 1895. Thereafter, they have been used extensively by all manufacturers and installed on all specialized and normal motorcycles ever since.

The research and development department holds substantial growth potential for the motorcycle tires market. Also, the market for motorcycle tires has increased owing to rising consumer inclination towards safety and an enhanced riding experience. Development in the overall motorcycle market is another factor spurring growth for the motorcycle tires market. Tires tend to wear at a fast rate as they are subjected to harsh climatic conditions; hence, they have a good replacement rate as compared to other parts of a motorcycle.

Motorcycle Tires Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type

• Tubed Tire

• Tubeless Tire

• Solid Tire

On the basis of tire type

• Front Tire

• Rear Tire

On the basis of tire size

• Up to 12 Inch

• 12 Inch – 20 Inch

• Above 20 Inch

On the basis of sales channel

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

On the basis of motorcycle type

• Sports

• Mountain

• Road (Standard)

• Cruiser

• Others (Scooters, Mopeds)

Motorcycle Tires Market: Regional Outlook

The global motorcycle tires market can be distributed into seven diverse geographical regions/divisions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Europe and North America are anticipated to emerge as favorable regions with strong growth in the motorcycle tires market. This can be attributed to the high standard of living, luxurious lifestyle and high disposable income in the regions. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions will foster growth in the global motorcycle tires market. Demand for motorcycle tires will be driven by the growing number of motorcycles being used in developing countries, increasing the annual motorcycle mileage globally and boost in the replacement rate of motorcycle tires.

Countries such as China, India and Japan where motorcycles are considered as a basic means of transportation, will eventually share a prominent part of the overall global motorcycle tire market in terms of value and volume.

