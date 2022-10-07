U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Size Worth USD 6.78 billion by end of 2030

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Industry Size, Trends, Scope, Share And Growth And Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “US baby infant formula market size” was valued at $3.88 billion 2020, and is projected to reach $6.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the carbohydrate segment accounted for 56.4% of the market share. First few years of an infant are crucial as the infant is in its growth phase, requiring appropriate nutrition. Carbohydrates are the major fuel source of infants, and are essential for proper growth and development. Offering infants healthy, nutrient-dense carbohydrates is expected to optimize their growth and maintain a healthy body weight.

Key Players:

• Abbott Laboratories,

• Arla Foods Amba,

• Aussie Bubs, Bobbie,

• Campbell Soups Company,

• Dana Dairy Group Ltd,

• Danone Sa,

• D-Signstore,

• Else Nutrition Holdings Inc,

• Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg,

• Holle Baby Food Ag,

• Kabrita Usa,

• Nature’s One, Llc,

• Nestle S.A,

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc,

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Physician recommends infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. As many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth, infant formula serves as a healthy and nutritious alternative that can be fed at convenience. Thus, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in preference for infant formula for their babies.

Key findings of the study

• In 2020, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

• The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

• The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

• The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

• The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent U.S baby infant formula market share in 2020, and is likely to grow at the highest

CAGR of 9.6%.

In addition, upsurge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with organic infant formula has led to increase in preference for organic baby drinks. Thus, baby infant formula free from ingredients such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is anticipated to gain traction in the U.S., thereby contributing toward the growth of the market. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in birth rate hamper the U.S. baby infant formula market growth.

