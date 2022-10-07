Latin America Oncology Device Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2022 – 2028 | Medtronic, ACE, VOGT, Becton,

Oncology Device Market

Oncology devices play a major role in healthcare, owing to factors such as increasing incidence of cancer in Latin America.

The Latin America oncology device market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 31.08 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5 % over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Major Players Are: Medtronic plc, ACE Medical, VOGT Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Inc, Samtronic Industria e Comercio LTDA, Codan Argus AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medical Components, Inc, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc, EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, and Micrel Medical Devices

Market Dynamics

Key companies operating in the market are focusing on product launches and obtaining approvals from regulatory agencies which is expected to facilitate growth of the Latin America oncology devices market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2017, Varian Medical Systems of Palo Alto, a radiation oncology treatment and software company, received ANVISA approval in Brazil for its Halcyon system. Halcyon simplifies and enhances every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and is well suited to treat majority of cancer patients, offer advanced treatments for prostate, breast, head & neck, and many other forms of cancer.

Moreover, government regulating bodies are focused on enhancing digital healthcare and approving new products for treatment of cancer. For instance, in March 2020, MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, received regulatory approval from ANVISA to market and sell its SIAscopy on DermSecure skin assessment platform in Brazil. SIAscopy is an imaging technology and a solution for early detection of skin cancer.

Detailed Segmentation:

Latin America Oncology Device Market, By Chemotherapy Administration :

Gravity Chemotherapy Administration

Syringe Chemotherapy Administration

Pump Chemotherapy Administration

Others

Latin America Oncology Device Market, By Accessories and Consumables :

Infusion Sets

Venous Access

Ports

Needle

Catheter

CVC

PIC

Needleless Connectors

Syringe Filters

Software

Latin America Oncology Device Market, By Age Group :

Pediatric

Infant ( from birth to 1 year)

Children ( 4 to 10 years )

Teenager/ Adolescent ( 11 to 19 years )

Adults

