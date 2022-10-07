School Uniform (Market) Industry Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities, and Regional Landscape, 2021–2030

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global school uniform market was estimated at $6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $25.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Surge in number of schools in developing countries, government initiatives and support for primary education, and emphasis on sports & extracurricular activities drive the growth of the global school uniform market. On the other hand, transition toward business casuals from traditional wear impedes the growth to some extent. However, innovation in fabric material and adoption of sustainable textiles are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

More comfortable fabrics have been introduced as a result of fabric changes and unique innovations in the textile sector as well as in school uniforms. Sustainable clothing materials are a top priority for many producers while creating their garments. To meet consumer demand, manufacturers are introducing new fabric types. The interested parties in the school uniform sector have been paying close attention to organic cotton. Additionally, materials that block odours, are anti-dust, stain-release, anti-microbial, and anti-pollen are increasingly being offered in the market to give customers greater comfort. New competitors are also emerging, using recycled polyester, plastic bottles, and textiles to create school uniforms.

The global school uniform marketis analyzed across type, form, material, and region. Based on type, the shirts segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The tracksuits segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on form, the traditional wear segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The sportswear segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global school uniform market report include Beleza Pty Ltd, Dennis Uniform, Donya Uniforms Private Limited, GS International, Zeco LTD., LT Apparel Group, Schoolwear House, Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd,Trutex, and The Uniform Company.These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

