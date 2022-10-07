Registration for 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon starts this weekend

MACAU, October 7 - The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, will be held on 4 December. Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. on 8 October (Saturday) for the marathon and half-marathon categories, and from 9:00 a.m. on 9 October (Sunday) for the mini-marathon category. Places available for this year’s event include 1,400 for marathon, 4,800 for half-marathon and 5,800 for mini-marathon. Registration will be closed when all places are filled.

Easy and convenient all-online registration

In line with e-governance development as promoted by the Macao SAR Government, would-be participants may register at the event’s official website www.macaomarathon.com, or via the newly-implemented method of ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile app.

All would-be participants are required to have a personal online registration account with the Macao International Marathon. Participants without an online account may create a new one. Upon successfully opening an account, participants may log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information, including an electronic copy of their identification document and their General Association of Athletics of Macau membership card for the current year (if applicable) for registration. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password may reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

In addition, the Active Group Trophies will once again be awarded to the school, sports association, government-registered organization, public and private entities with the highest number of participants who complete the mini-marathon. Interested parties that wish to compete for the trophies are required to download a separate registration form from the event’s website, complete the form with the names and identification document numbers of all the successfully registered participants and submit the form to the Sports Bureau via email at macaomarathon@sport.gov.mo or in person by 21October.

Participants required to complete COVID-19 vaccination and present proof of negative test result

All participants are required to have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days in advance (i.e. by 20 November) prior to the race. Participants are also required to make their own arrangement for COVID-19 nucleic acid test and to present proof of a valid negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result (inclusive of race day) before being permitted to take part in the race.

In addition, all participants must comply with Law No. 2/2004 of the Macao SAR – ‘Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases’, and pay attention to and cooperate with the government’s anti-pandemic measures and quarantine requirements upon entry into Macao.

Participants may collect the number bib, timing chip and information document at M/F of Broadway Macau, between 27 November and 3 December, upon presentation of their registration receipt, ID and proof of vaccination.

Participants are also reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.