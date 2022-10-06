TAIWAN, October 6 - President Tsai hosts state banquet for President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau

On October 6, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, hosted a state luncheon in honor of President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau at the Presidential Office following a welcome ceremony with military honors, bilateral talks, and the signing of bilateral treaties and letters of intent. In remarks, President Tsai thanked President Whipps for his strong support for our bilateral cooperation, which has strengthened the Taiwan-Palau friendship. President Tsai also expressed confidence that with President Whipps' support and Ambassador David Adams Orrukem's assistance, Taiwan and Palau will develop even closer ties.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to once again welcome President Whipps and the members of the delegation. I am delighted to be able to receive you in Taiwan so soon after Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior's visit this past August. I want to express special thanks to President Whipps for his strong support for our bilateral engagement, which has strengthened the Taiwan-Palau friendship. On October 13, Taiwan will reopen its borders. We would like to welcome even more friends from Palau to visit.

Last year, two months after assuming office, President Whipps led a delegation to Taiwan to promote tourism to Palau. And through a number of policy initiatives, he has advanced Palau's national development. Moreover, faced with external pressures, President Whipps has remained undaunted, finding innovative ways to bring development opportunities to Palau. President Whipps, your integrity, courage, and kindness make you a role model among leaders in the international community.

Taiwan and Palau are similar in many respects. Both are friendly and kind maritime nations that share Austronesian cultural roots and the values of freedom and democracy. The day before yesterday, I met with Ambassador Orrukem, who recently assumed his new role, and we exchanged ideas on many issues. I am confident that with President Whipps' support and Ambassador Orrukem's assistance, Taiwan and Palau will enjoy even closer cooperation.

I wish our two nations an enduring partnership. Thank you! Mesulang!

President Whipps then delivered remarks, saying that it was an honor to join everyone at the luncheon. He cited a saying that the measure of a friend is not just someone who is there when things are easy, but someone who stands by you through thick and thin. President Whipps conveyed warm greetings from the people of Palau and thanked Taiwan for its constant and consistent partnership over the decades.

In today's world filled with turmoil, President Whipps said, it is good to have partners that advocate for democracy, the rule of law, peace, and prosperity.

President Whipps expressed sincere thanks to our government for the warm hospitality afforded to him and his delegation. With this being his second official visit to Taiwan, President Whipps also thanked President Tsai, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for working so hard and making the members of his delegation feel at home.

President Whipps commended President Tsai for her outstanding leadership in ensuring that Taiwan is strong, vibrant, and full of energy, and leading her country through economic challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. President Whipps said that this vibrance is reflected in the beautiful floral arrangements at the luncheon, which also represent the vibrance of our bilateral relationship.

President Whipps said that he and his delegation were looking forward to bilateral discussions on how to revitalize our economies in the wake of the pandemic and combat climate change. President Whipps expressed that Palau remains committed to building on its partnership with Taiwan to promote peace in our region.

He then congratulated the Republic of China (Taiwan) on its National Day, which he and his delegation will be celebrating in Taiwan, and said that these celebrations demonstrate freedom and our promotion of peace and prosperity.

Also in attendance at the banquet was Palau Ambassador David Adams Orrukem.