EVERYTHING BLACK TV: THE NEW STREAMING SERVICE TAKING THE WORLD BY STORM CREATED BY WOMEN
EB tv the new place to stream us: Our Lives, Our Culture, Our Lifestyle.
I believe that we can be extraordinary together rather then ordinary apart”USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB TV CREATING A SPLASH: The new streaming service created by women. Our goal is to bring new energy to the industry and reintroduce our culture and lifestyle from around the world with enriching entertainment.
Our passion at EB TV is to make a difference everyday by using our platform to educate, inspire, thoughtful action and to highlight the black experiences, voices, and storytelling.
With a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations of black talent and creativity from across the world with a unique mix of news, dramas, comedies, feature films, music and documentaries. Indulge in our exclusive original content.
One of the most exciting things about EB tv is that we give a portion of our proceeds to non-profit organizations that have a proven track record of good will.
EB tv provides an opportunity for content creators to have their work featured and presented to a audience worldwide while on our platform and even better getting paid for their content.
