Fabric Glue Market Size Worth $19.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.8%: AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fabric glue market was estimated at $10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $19.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $19.9 Billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Type, End-use Industry, and Region. Drivers Rapid infrastructural development Increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector Opportunities Rise in demand for fabric glue in performing the gluing functions for disposable products from both the woven and non-woven fabrics Restraints Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits of fabric glue



Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to decreased demand from sectors such as automotive, textile, personal care products, and furniture, which impacted the global fabric glue market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, as the government of various countries started relaxing the norms, the market for fabric glue also got back on track.

The global fabric glue market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the temporary segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The permanent segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global fabric glue market report include Beacon Adhesives Inc., Cattie Adhesives, Duncan Enterprises Company, Tear Mender, Frameware LLC, Gutermann GmbH, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel, Nanpao Resins Chemical Group, Permatex Canada Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Odif USA, Prestige Coating Limited, and Prym Consumer USA Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global medical tape market. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

