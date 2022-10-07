/EIN News/ -- Company announcement – No. 45 / 2022

Zealand Pharma completes registration of capital increase

Zealand has today completed and registered a capital increase of 4,975,000 new shares

Copenhagen, Denmark, 7 October 2022 – Further to the company announcements no. 43 and 44 / 2022, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (Nasdaq: ZEAL), (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces that it has today, as part of completion of a directed issue and private placement (the "Offering"), registered with the Danish Business Authority, the capital increase of approx. DKK 786 million, divided into 4,975,000 ordinary shares (the "New Shares").

Following the registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority, Zealand's share capital amounts to DKK 51,513,186 divided into 51,513,186 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

The New Shares rank pari passu with Zealand's existing shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. Each New Share carries one vote at Zealand's general meetings. Zealand only has one class of shares.

The New Shares have been issued under a temporary ISIN code and are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 10 October 2022 in Zealand's permanent ISIN code DK0060257814. The temporary ISIN code is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code on 11 October 2022.

The amendments to Zealand's articles of association required by the capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority.

Managers and legal counsels:

Danske Bank A/S, Goldman Sachs International and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Offering, and Kempen & Co is acting as co-lead manager in the Offering (the joint global coordinators and the co-lead manager are jointly referred to as the "Managers").

Plesner and Cooley LLP are acting as Danish and U.S. legal advisors respectively to Zealand. Kromann Reumert is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.

Contacts:

Zealand Pharma

Anna Krassowska, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

AKrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Lykke Rømer, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

LRomer@zealandpharma.com

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

ASteensberg@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development.

The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com .

Important information

