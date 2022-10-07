Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of 22nd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the 1600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:42 am, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired shots at the victim. The victim then sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was apprehended and a handgun was recovered.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 23 year-old A-Mar Sydney Harris, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Destruction of Property.