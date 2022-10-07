Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:07 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members discovered four adult males were struck by gunfire. Three of the victims sustained minor injuries. The fourth victim is in critical condition. All four victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Kia Forte with a single New York tag of KSM6977 on the rear. The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.