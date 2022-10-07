Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Worth US$ 5.83 Billion by 2030 -Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market by Type (Ischemic Ulcers, Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers, Neuropathic Ulcers), by Treatment Type (Active Therapies, Wound Care Dressings, Therapy Devices, Others), and End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Centers, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to reach US$ 5.83 billion by 2030.

Diabetic foot ulcers are formed due to decaying or loss of skin, thus exposing the surroundings such as tissue or in some severe cases bones too due to diabetes mellitus I or II complications. Increasing patients of diabetes mellitus worldwide due to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits, thereby is encouraging the development of the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market.

Market Drivers

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is anticipated to show consistent growth during the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to the rise in diabetes mellitus prevalence, which has a proportional influence on the expansion of diabetic foot ulcer illness as one of the complications of diabetes. Growing urbanization has a significant impact on the population's poor health, lack of physical activity, growth in obesity rates, and lack of adherence to a healthy diet. The market is expanding due to advancing technology and rising societal awareness of foot ulcer treatments. However, the high cost of diabetic foot ulcers may be a significant commercial restraint.

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – by type, treatment type, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’

The types of treatments in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market have been segmented into:

Active Therapies

Wound Care Dressings

Therapy Devices

Others (photodynamic therapy, photo biomodulation, etc.)

Wound care dressing dominates the market with the largest revenue share owing to increased R&D activities and the ongoing introduction of novel treatment approaches.

While the market for therapeutic devices is predicted to increase significantly during the projected period, it is now emerging at a substantial rate. The therapeutic devices market may also be divided into categories, such as ultrasound therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, etc. The practice of negative pressure wound therapy has gained popularity among the population due to its satisfactory results. Additionally, therapeutic tools provide a higher rate of recovery at a comparatively lower cost than other treatment methods, thus, encouraging market development.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. The high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer illness, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure contribute to the market growth in this region. Additionally, the rise in the awareness of different treatments and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies in this region further anticipate market expansion. Moreover, increased adoption of heightened technologies is also a major driving factor in this regional market.

Europe holds the second largest revenue share in this market, attributing to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, rise in the patient pool, and presence of enhanced healthcare infrastructure & expenditure. While the Asia Pacific is an emerging region in this market owing to various factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure, improving medical tourism, and a rise in diabetic foot ulcer cases. In addition, the growing awareness among the population and available reimbursement policies further contribute to the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market are:

Acelity L.P.Inc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group Plc

3M Healthcare

Cardinal Health Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Coloplast Corp

Medline Industries Inc

Medtronic Plc

