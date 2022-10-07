PRIB: New CA is best performer yet - Zubiri

PHILIPPINES, October 7 - Press Release

October 7, 2022 New CA is best performer yet - Zubiri The Commission on Appointments (CA) under the 19th Congress proved to be most productive and efficient, so far, confirming over 150 appointments and nominations within the first few months of the Marcos administration. Senate President and CA chairperson Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri reported that the bicameral appointments body confirmed eight Cabinet members, two members of constitutional commissions, 28 diplomats, one member of the Judicial and Bar Council, and a total of 113 military officers between July 25 and September 30, 2022. "This current Commission on Appointments has been one of the best performers of the last four administrations vis-à-vis the same periods during the beginning of a new administration," Zubiri said in a press conference on Thursday, October 6. According to Zubiri, the 19th Congress CA delivered a better performance compared to previous Congresses in examining and confirming the appointments of Cabinet secretaries. He cited records for the same period from the 17th Congress, during which the CA confirmed seven Cabinet members; and from the 15th Congress, wherein no Cabinet member was confirmed; and from the 13th Congress, wherein only one department secretary was confirmed. Deviating from practice, the Zubiri-led CA holds committee meetings and plenary sessions on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. "We take our job very seriously. Because the Commission on Appointments has the constitutional duty to confirm the President's appointees in the most expeditious and efficient manner," Zubiri said. "However, the Commission is never ministerial, perfunctory nor clerical. That's why we hold long hours [of meetings]. It's important that we vet the secretaries and not be a rubber stamp," he added, stressing the need to ensure the fitness and qualifications of nominees or appointees. "We are doing our job and we are doing it quite efficiently, judiciously," Zubiri said.