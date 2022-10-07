Việt Nam, Palestine strengthen solidarity, friendship

VIETNAM, October 7 -

HÀ NỘI — Lê Hoài Trung, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, has suggested Việt Nam and Palestine take measures to enhance solidarity, friendship and cooperation between their Parties, States and peoples in the time ahead.

At a reception for a delegation of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) led by permanent member of its Central Committee’s Secretariat Jibril Rajoub in Hà Nội on October 6, Trung stressed that Việt Nam always keeps a close watch on the situation in Palestine.

The official also affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance of supporting Palestinians’ struggle for justice, for fundamental national rights as well as the rights to self-determination and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Việt Nam backed the acceleration of negotiations and the peaceful settlement of conflicts, he said.

For his part, Rajoub extended wishes and regards of Palestinian President and Fatah Chairman Mahmud Abbas to Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

The guest spoke highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s (CPV), and expressed his admiration of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support for the struggle by Palestinians, and expressed his wish for stronger solidarity and friendship between the two Parties and peoples.

Earlier, the Palestinian delegation held talks with a delegation of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations led by deputy head Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Vân.

The two sides informed each other of the situation of their parties and countries, and sought measures to promote the relations between the two parties and countries as well. — VNS