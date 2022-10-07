Natural Food & Drinks Market Growth Opportunities, Demand and Leading Players Analysis – AMR

Natural Food & Drinks

Natural Food & Drinks Market by Product Type, by Packaging, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors. Stringent regulatory standards do not exist for natural food & drinks in most of the countries. Thus, natural labels are normally used by manufacturers across the globe, due to lack of adequate guidelines. Natural food & drinks are available at several stores that sell organic food products. In 2021, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for around two-fifths share of the global natural food & drinks market.

Natural Food & Drinks Market" by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast", 2022–2031, was valued at $120,446.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $361.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031.

Factors supporting the market growth include consumer inclination toward health & wellness, change in lifestyle, and food preferences . However, high cost of natural food & drink and short storage life impedes the market growth.

The growth of the natural food & drinks industry is driven by rise in inclination of consumers towards health & wellness, safety, social impact, and experience in food purchasing decisions and properties offered by natural food, including convenience, price, and taste. Moreover, rise in awareness toward healthy food ingredients is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to health food industryplayers. The natural food & drinks market possesses high growth potential, owing to the fact that several foodservice providers, including restaurants & hotels are inclined toward providing healthy food & drinks to cater the needs of health-conscious consumers. Thus it is expected that the rising awareness among the consumers regarding natural foods will proliferate the natural food & drinks market size globally.

Consumer preferences for foods with non-genetically modified ingredients resulted in steep demand for natural food & drinks. Increase in demand for "clean label" products is due to increase in health awareness and media coverage about the drawbacks of foods containing Genetically modified organisms(GMOs). In addition, the "clean label" products are gaining popularity as natural food & drinks market trends and recently pushed into the mainstream market by popular books, television shows, and celebrity endorsements. However, high costs of natural food & drinks compared to conventional food products hamper the natural food & drinks market growth.

The key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Ltd., Earths Best, Amy's Kitchen, Nestle S.A., 365 Everyday Value, Organic Valley, ConAgra Foods, Dean Foods, and General Mills.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

In 2021, North America dominated the global natural food & drinks market, constituting around two-fifths share of the global natural food & drinks market.

The U.S. was the leading consumer of the natural food & drinks across the globe in 2021, and is expected to grow at a highest during the forecast period.

The natural food segment is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 11.30% from 2022 to 2031.

The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for one-third share of the global natural food & drinks market.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest natural food & drinks market share in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%.

