Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,028 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Capito Announce $5.7 Million for West Virginia School-Based Mental Health Services

October 06, 2022
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,753,732 from the U.S. Department of Education Stronger Connections Grant Program for the state of West Virginia to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students. The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed the Senate and was signed into law in June of 2022, and will be used to increase school-based mental and emotional health services.


“It is incredibly important that we work together to ensure every student has a safe and healthy learning environment, which is why I am pleased the Department of Education is investing more than $5.7 million to increase school-based health support for our students,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will promote emotional and mental well-being in schools, boost academic success, reduce the need for disciplinary actions and more to ensure every West Virginia student has a safe and supportive learning environment. I was proud to vote for the critical Bipartisan Safer Communities Act earlier this year, and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our students across the Mountain State.”



To learn more about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, click here.
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin, Capito Announce $5.7 Million for West Virginia School-Based Mental Health Services

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.