Manchin, Capito Announce $5.7 Million for West Virginia School-Based Mental Health Services

October 06, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,753,732 from the U.S. Department of Education Stronger Connections Grant Program for the state of West Virginia to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students. The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act , which passed the Senate and was signed into law in June of 2022, and will be used to increase school-based mental and emotional health services.





“It is incredibly important that we work together to ensure every student has a safe and healthy learning environment, which is why I am pleased the Department of Education is investing more than $5.7 million to increase school-based health support for our students,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will promote emotional and mental well-being in schools, boost academic success, reduce the need for disciplinary actions and more to ensure every West Virginia student has a safe and supportive learning environment. I was proud to vote for the critical Bipartisan Safer Communities Act earlier this year, and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our students across the Mountain State.”







