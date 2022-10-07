Manchin, Capito Announce $5.7 Million for West Virginia School-Based Mental Health Services

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and
Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
announced $5,753,732 from the U.S. Department of Education Stronger Connections
Grant Program for the state of West Virginia to support safer and healthier
learning environments for K-12 students. The funding was made possible through
the Bipartisan Safer
Communities Act, which passed the Senate and was signed into law in June of 2022,
and will be used to increase school-based mental and emotional health services.
“It is incredibly important that we work together to ensure every
student has a safe and healthy learning environment, which is why I am pleased
the Department of Education is investing more than $5.7 million to increase
school-based health support for our students,” said Senator Manchin.
“The funding announced today will promote emotional and mental well-being in
schools, boost academic success, reduce the need for disciplinary actions and
more to ensure every West Virginia student has a safe and supportive learning
environment. I was proud to vote for the critical Bipartisan Safer Communities Act earlier this year, and a member of the
Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to
support our students across the Mountain State.”
To learn more about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,click here.
