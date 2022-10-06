MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES (MAF);

Samoa Commemorates its first-ever World Animal Day 2022

Animals play vital roles in the livelihoods of Samoan people as a source of food and wealth, offered as gifts during many cultural activities, natural pollinators and as companions to man, hence, the celebration of World Animal Day every year around the world.

On Tuesday 4th October, 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Animal Production and Health Division in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation commemorated World Animal Day for the first time in Samoa, focusing on the promotion of Animal Welfare concepts to raise animal living standards contributing positively in production and quality of life.

More than fifty livestock farmers, students from a few of the local colleges as well as teachers and students from the University of the South Pacific at Alafua, participated in the day’s activities

Assistant Chief Executive Officer for the Animal Production and Health Division, Fesilia’i Tulia Molimau-Iosefa in her opening remarks highlighted the increasing demand for food in Samoa resulting in the intensification of livestock production. She also emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries wishes to utilize this special day as a platform to promote animal welfare to raise the standards in caring for animals in our country as well as safety of food for our people.

Fesilia’i later acknowledged the continued collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and FAO in promoting the development of agriculture in Samoa. She also thanked the valuable contribution of the livestock farmers and reminded them of the wellbeing of the animals in their farms.

The FAO Sub Regional Coordinator for the Pacific, Madam Yao, acknowledged the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Samoa for its great partnership with FAO and for the first ever celebration of the World Animal Day in Samoa. “We celebrate together today a momentous occasion that must be cherished and maintained by all animal owners in Samoa. FAO joins the Ministry to raise more awareness on the animal welfare concepts in a partnership approach, to actively engage with animal welfare groups, community groups, livestock farmers, pet owners, students and the general public hoping for a wider dissemination of information and experience”. Ms Yao also reaffirmed that FAO would continue its technical cooperation with the Ministry in activities relevant with sustainable livestock production and animal health.

Furthermore, the participants were able to tour the farms (cattle, sheep, pigs, chicken) within the MAF Livestock Division premises and attended a training session conducted by the technical staff as well as information sessions on the services offered by the Ministry as well as other stakeholders (Animal Protection Society, Vaoala Fibee Honey and Fisheries Team).

-ENDS-