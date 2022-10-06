There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,030 in the last 365 days.
PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: Ua tuuina atu Finagalo Tusitusia o Sui Auai ale Fa’amalu mo Faalapotopotoga Tuma’oti a Samoa I luma ole Komisi Su’esu’e o Faigapalota, ile iloiloina ole Tulafono o Faigapalota 2019.
