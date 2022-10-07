Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size to Grow by USD 72.82 Mn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food blanchers market size is expected to grow by USD 72.82 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for frozen vegetables has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the undesired effects of blanching on foods might challenge market growth.
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Scope
The industrial food blanchers market report covers the following areas:
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Belt Blanchers: The belt blanchers segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Belt blanchers are used for blanching potatoes owing to their water-cooling technology. The global potato processing sector is growing, which will drive the demand for these products. Hence, this segment is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period.
- Drum Blanchers
- Screw Blanchers
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the preference for convenient and fast-to-prepare food among individuals. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the industrial food blanchers market in APAC. Foreign direct investment is increasing in the food processing sector of APAC. For instance, food processing and manufacturing companies in Japan, such as KAGOME, MAYEKAWA MFG, Marubeni, and ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS, have shown interest in investing in the food processing sector in India.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating, including ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl.
Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial food blanchers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial food blanchers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial food blanchers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food blanchers market vendors
|
Industrial Food Blanchers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 72.82 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.25
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Belt blanchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drum blanchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Screw blanchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABCO Industries Inc.
- Boema Spa
- Cabinplant AS
- Dodman Ltd.
- Dutch TecSource B.V.
- Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd.
- GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc.
- Idaho Steel
- Lyco Manufacturing Inc.
- Turatti Srl
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
