OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE;

SAMOA, October 6 - OFFICE OF THE MINISTER OF WORKS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Samoa signs Air Service Agreement with the State of United Arab Emirates.

06 October, 2022, Apia: On October 1, 2022, the Independent State of Samoa and the State of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) signed an Air Service Agreement (A.S.A.) which would allow international air transport services between these nations.

The signing ceremony took place in Quebec City, Montreal, Canada.

The Minister of Works Transport and Infrastructure (M.W.T.I.), Honourable Olo Fiti Afoa Vaai signed on behalf of the Independent State of Samoa whereas His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority signed on behalf of the U.A.E.

This bilateral agreement is important as it will also improve the Accessibility and Connectivity to air transport as States can designate their national carriers to operate flights between their respective countries.

The Honorable Minister noted that in the absence of a large aircraft from our designated national Carrier, this signed agreement allows Polynesian Airlines Limited, trading as ‘Samoa Airways’ to enter into a Code Share Agreement with any of the six designated U.A.E. designated National Carriers.

The Agreement, also opens up opportunities for Code Sharing to be extended to linkages that the U.A.E., has already established with other existing Airlines at the International level.

The Honourable Minister travelled to Canada for the 41st Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO Assembly, accompanied by a delegation of five consisting of the M.W.T.I. Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O.), Fui Tupai Mau Simanu, Samoa Airport Authority (S.A.A.) General Manager, Silimanai Ueta Solomona, M.W.T.I. Civil Aviation Division Assistant C.E.O., Lauano Yvonne Tuioti-Mariner, M.W.T.I. Legal Assistant C.E.O., Kalameli Seuseu-So’o, and S.A.A. Assistant General Manager Aeronautical Services, Toilolo Tyronemoore Lam.