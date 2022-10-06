PRESS RELEASE: Short courses help boost skills for Samoans

SAMOA, October 6 - The Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) delivered four targeted short courses to 115 Samoans to boost skills, including in the infrastructure sector, as part of Australia’s support to Samoa’s ongoing COVID-19 recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Eighty-six (86) Samoans received certificates in Work, Health and Safety (WHS), Digital Literacy, Language, Literacy and Numeracy (LLN), and Drainage Plumbing in Upolu. A further 29 participants from Savaii received certificates for completing the WHS training.

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Samoa, Mr. Barry Patterson congratulated the cohort and extended Australia’s best wishes.

“Australia will continue to support the Government of Samoa and the private sector as they look to build a skilled workforce that reflects a changing world, a workforce that is responsive to industry needs and ensures strong employment outcomes for graduates like you and those in the future,” he added.

WHS short course participant, Henry Ott, who works as the Site Engineer for King Construction in Upolu, said the course equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge in assessing risks, identifying hazardous materials on work sites and planning and applying safe work practices, including emergency procedures.

APTC Country Director for Samoa and Tonga, Lagaaia Lealiifano Easter Manila-Silipa, said APTC will continue delivering skills through such targeted courses that add value and enhance the growth of vital industries and help more Samoans participate in learning and employment opportunities.

The WHS, Digital Literacy, LLN, and Drainage Plumbing programs ran from February to August this year. The cohort joins over 280 Samoans who have been trained under Australia’s COVID-19 Response Plan for Samoa.

Participants in the Drainage Plumbing and the LLN short courses were referred by the Samoa Independent Water Scheme Association and Nuanua O Le Alofa (NOLA) respectively. The majority of the Digital Literacy participants were from local TVET providers.

Other programs delivered under Australia’s COVID-19 support to Samoa include the Diploma of Counselling, Certificate I in Construction, International Skills Training, Advanced Trainer and Assessor Course, as well as short courses in Employability Skills, Counselling, Construction, e-Citizen, Plumbing and Drainage.

