Food Recall Warning - Certain Nature's Best brand and Zavat Chalav brand cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-nature-s-best-brand-and-zavat-chalav-brand-cheese-products-recalled-due

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Nature's Best, Zavat Chalav

Product : Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Companies: Gaton's Foods Dairy

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

Category: Dairy

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature's Best Shredded Cheese

Cheddar 800 g (3 x 267 g) 6 80852 00122 8 22084 Best Before: 2023/01/20 Nature's Best Shredded Cheese

Cheddar Mozzarella 800 g (3 x 267 g) 6 80852 00187 7 9921463 Best Before: 2023/01/21 Nature's Best Sliced Cheese

Cheddar 170 g 6 80852 00202 7 22111 Best Before: 23/01/20 Zavat Chalav Shredded Cheese

Mozzarella 800 g 6 80852 91044 5 22120 Best Before: 2023/01/20 Zavat Chalav Shredded Cheese

Cheddar & Mozz 800 g 6 80852 91045 2 9921463 Best Before 2023/01/21 Zavat Chalav Sliced Cheese

Cheddar Thins 150 g 6 80852 91086 5 22111 Best Before: 23/01/20

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

