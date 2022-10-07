mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: English Playwright William Shakespeare's Masterpiece "Romeo and Juliet" Themed Lunch & Dinner Programs Offered Limited Time Only

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection will offer a lunch and dinner program featuring English playwright William Shakespeare's masterpiece "Romeo and Juliet" set in 14th century Verona, Italy. The program will be served at Chef's Theatre, a French restaurant on the 16th floor of the hotel, from October 17th, 2022 (Monday) to February 28th, 2023 (Tuesday).

Chef's Theatre offers bistronomy-style French cuisine with the live atmosphere of an open kitchen. At the restaurant, diners can enjoy a gastronomic experience spun along with a story as if they were watching a play, using all five senses.

The lunch program uses seasonal ingredients to depict the scene in which Romeo has just had his heart broken followed by a fateful encounter with Juliet, the only daughter of his enemy's family, to the two-vow eternal love in a secret wedding ceremony. The dinner program recreates the morning before Romeo is banished from the town after an ill-fated duel and the fragile and tragic fate that follows them.

The famous scene from the play, "O... Romeo, Romeo!" in which Juliet speaks of her love for Romeo under the moonlight, is represented in one of the main courses of the lunch course. The fluffy, grilled sea robin with seasonal fruits, hazelnuts, and a gently flavored carrot and yellow pepper sauce represents the moonlight. Seasonal vegetables and zucchini puree represent the balcony where Juliet stands.

Enjoy the story of eternal love with seasonal ingredients and the delicate art of French cuisine. Various dishes recreate the wavering emotions of Romeo and Juliet, their symbolic dialogues, the scenes surrounding them, and music based on the story's theme.

