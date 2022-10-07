Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,017 in the last 365 days.

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: English Playwright William Shakespeare's Masterpiece "Romeo and Juliet" Themed Lunch & Dinner Programs Offered Limited Time Only

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection will offer a lunch and dinner program featuring English playwright William Shakespeare's masterpiece "Romeo and Juliet" set in 14th century Verona, Italy. The program will be served at Chef's Theatre, a French restaurant on the 16th floor of the hotel, from October 17th, 2022 (Monday) to February 28th, 2023 (Tuesday).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005106/en/

Chef's Theatre offers bistronomy-style French cuisine with the live atmosphere of an open kitchen. At the restaurant, diners can enjoy a gastronomic experience spun along with a story as if they were watching a play, using all five senses.

The lunch program uses seasonal ingredients to depict the scene in which Romeo has just had his heart broken followed by a fateful encounter with Juliet, the only daughter of his enemy's family, to the two-vow eternal love in a secret wedding ceremony. The dinner program recreates the morning before Romeo is banished from the town after an ill-fated duel and the fragile and tragic fate that follows them.

The famous scene from the play, "O... Romeo, Romeo!" in which Juliet speaks of her love for Romeo under the moonlight, is represented in one of the main courses of the lunch course. The fluffy, grilled sea robin with seasonal fruits, hazelnuts, and a gently flavored carrot and yellow pepper sauce represents the moonlight. Seasonal vegetables and zucchini puree represent the balcony where Juliet stands.

Enjoy the story of eternal love with seasonal ingredients and the delicate art of French cuisine. Various dishes recreate the wavering emotions of Romeo and Juliet, their symbolic dialogues, the scenes surrounding them, and music based on the story's theme.

Reservations:
Phone: +81-3-5777-1111
Email: reservation@mesm.jp
https://www.mesm.jp/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005106/en/

You just read:

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: English Playwright William Shakespeare's Masterpiece "Romeo and Juliet" Themed Lunch & Dinner Programs Offered Limited Time Only

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.