Demand for Pure Air Indoors to Take the Humidifier Market to US$ 3.53 Bn by the year 2030 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rapid Deployment of Ultrasonic Humidifiers in Europe. Cool Mist Humidifiers Gaining Traction Owing to Their Varied Applications in End-user Industries. The residential sector is expected to account 45.1% share of the humidifier market in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global humidifier market is worth US$ 1.85 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 3.53 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Humidifier, as the name suggests, does add moisture to air, thereby averting dryness in environment. Majority of humidifiers are utilized in the cold places wherein the rooms dry out and also aid in making the places virus-free. With increasing incidences of diseases like sinusitis, asthma, and certain allergies, the humidifier market is bound to go great guns in the forecast period.

The major applications of humidifiers include residential, hospital, and industrial markets. 40 to 60% of humidity in closed space or area is looked upon as “healthy”. It is reported to mitigate growth of bacteria or mold as well. Ultrasonic humidifiers are in great demand due to affordability and energy efficiency. The ones most commonly used include cold-mist humidifiers and warm-mist humidifiers (apart from ultrasonic humidifiers).

The good part is that humidifiers are console or portable. Console comes across as a huge humidifier, which comes with tiers to move around in places, whereas portable humidifiers are feasible while travelling. Small rooms could be humidified by fitting humidifiers over there.

Humidifiers are inevitable where maintenance of a particular level of moisture is of utmost importance. For example – coming to healthcare vertical, hospitals that emphasize on increasing patients’ comfort level through several medical ventilators use humidifiers. Plus, static electricity in automotive, printing, and textile industry is a matter of grave concern.

Humidifiers help a great deal in effectively eliminating building up of static electricity in the manufacturing environments as the humidity level could be maintained. Also, industrial ultrasonic humidifier is in great demand in greenhouses and warehouses, in cold regions, in particular.

There are organizations like America Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning engineers (ASHRAE) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), who are expected to catalyse the humidifier market by imposing stern policies regarding usage of humidifiers in low humid and cold environments.

At the same time, the fact that humidifiers are subject to higher maintenance can’t be ignored. Besides, though humidifier therapy helps in prevention of dryness, the same humidifiers could increase risk of the burns, especially with children. In other words, inappropriate usage of humidifiers could worsen problems related to the respiratory tract. There are impeller humidifiers that do work through rotating disks running at higher speeds.

Healthcare personnel advise their usage for children, as the risk of catching burns is negligible and they are capable of creating cool mist. Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled “Humidifier Market”.

Key Takeaways from the Humidifier Market

Europe holds the largest market share due to speedy deployment of ultrasonic humidifiers all across.

The US is expected to grow in humidifiers market on an impertinent note due to growing preference for healthy environment indoors.

Cool mist humidifiers are expected to gain traction due to applications in various end-use industries.





“Awareness that poor quality of air indoors could be the reason behind dry throat, dry cough, bloody noses, nose irritation, sinus congestion, dry skin, and numerous other ailments is the major factor driving the humidifier market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Edge

LG Electronics has tabled its exhaustive collection of vaporizer humidifiers, which are cost-effective, and abreast with both – cool mist and warm mist options. Also, the likelihood of them getting contaminated with bacteria is negligible.

Carel Industries came up with isothermal steam humidifier containing gas-fired immersed steam, electrode distribution steam, resistive steam, and likewise.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the humidifier market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2030.

The research study is based on type of humidifier (warm mist humidifiers, cool mist humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, and likewise), by installation type (fixed humidifiers and portable humidifiers), by sales channel (online/e-Commerce and retail stores), and by end-users (residential humidifiers, commercial humidifiers, and industrial humidifiers).

Humidifier Industry Survey

Humidifier Market by Humidifier Type:

Warm Mist Humidifiers

Cool Mist Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Others

Humidifier Market by Installation Type:

Fixed Humidifiers

Portable Humidifiers

Humidifier Market by Sales Channel:

Online/e-Commerce

Retail Stores

Humidifier Market by End User:

Residential Humidifiers

Commercial Humidifiers

Industrial Humidifiers





Humidifier Market by Region:

North America Humidifier Market

Latin America Humidifier Market

Europe Humidifier Market

East Asia Humidifier Market

South Asia & Pacific Humidifier Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Humidifier Market

