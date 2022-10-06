CSSI must never fall: Veke

Minister of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNS&CS) Hon Anthony Veke has encouraged CSSI Senior Managers, Directors and Provincial Commandants must never fall and stop.

In his remarks at the opening of the 16th CSSI Senior Managers Strategic Review Conference 2022, Minister Veke said, CSSI must never fall and stop, it is an institution that focuses on promoting stability and security, to the fabric of peacebuilding and safety in the society. And therefore it must never stop operating. Hence, in difficult times, it may call for drastic measures, and this conference is expected to see how best, it can ensure that the management of our institution remains effective and stable

“We have heard during the budget launch that government resources will be directed towards the South Pacific Game (SPG) 2023, this will make managing our organizations on an uphill task. Hence, it is only fair that as an institution, you are gathered here today and for the next couple of days to comprehend and discuss the possible best scenarios in management”, says Hon. Veke

He adds CSSI has always been committed to providing a professional, culturally appropriate, and gender inclusive services to support the Solomon Islands Law and Justice System. Therefore, in the next three days I understand that a lot of discussion will be centered on change, way forward and cover CSSI strategic policies and focus on a number of cooperate documents, such as the corporate plan 2020 – 2022, which reflects the core function of CSSI.

“This will involve evaluations of the organizations financial year 2022, and targeting activities that underpin the mandated requirements of CSSI in respect to Correctional Services and importantly, benchmarking to CSSI’s Purpose, Ministerial Cooperate Goals, and Government Policies”, says Veke

