ACTING PRIME MINISTER ACKNOWLEDGES TINA HYDRO LTD VISIT

Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Tina Hydro Limited (THL), Mr. Younghoon Chang and his two-man delegation for a brief courtesy visit on him at the Prime Minister’s Office today.

Maelanga told the visiting delegation he was pleased to be informed of the progresses made so far in implementing the project regardless of the negative impacts of covid-19 that slowed the projects in the past two years.

Tina Hydro Ltd CEO Mr. Younghoon Chang and Acting Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga

He said the Tina Hydro project is a Government national flagship project, which, is important for the reduction of the cost of electricity in Honiara by reducing reliance on diesel fuel to generate electricity.

“We are looking forward for the successful implementation of the Tina Hydro project to help us reduce the high cost of electricity to our people,” Maelanga said.

Mr. Chang, said covid-19 and few other issues has affected progress but he is happy that implementation began to pick up recently with a ground breaking ceremony planned for November.

Tina Hydro Limited (THL) is the entity to implement the Hydropower Facility and Access Road of the Tina River Hydro Development Project.

Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) is the selected private sponsor (in consortium with Hyundai Engineering Company of Components 1 and 2. As the main project sponsor, and shareholder in the PC with management control, K-water will lead the PC and ensure that it is managed effectively and all of its contractual obligations are fully met.

K-water will, therefore, be responsible for building and operating the HPF, and ensuring that the EPC contractor effectively executes its contract. K-water is the preferred O&M contractor.

Hyundai Engineering Company is the selected private sponsor (in consortium with K-water) of Components 1 and 2.

ENDS///