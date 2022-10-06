CSSI Senior Managers Strategic Review Conference 2022

The Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNS&CS), Hon Anthony Veke, officially open the three (03) days, CSSI 16th Senior Managers Strategic Review Conference 2022 for Senior Managers, Directors and Provincial Correctional Centre Commandants at the Fairy Land Conference in Honiara.

The theme for this year conference is “Working towards systems that work better, cost less and more efficient”

Mr Andrew Elborn -Counsellor Governance Australian High Commission Office delivering his remarks.

The official opening was attended by (Guest of honour) Minister of PNS&CS Hon. Anthony Veke, Officials from the Australian High Commission Andrew Elborn, Deputy Head of Program (ASIPJ) Mr. Andrew Harrington, CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Directors and Provincial Commandants.

Speaking during the official opening of the conference, Minister Veke convey his appreciation for the opportunity as well as recognising and acknowledging the importance this meeting by senior leaders will bring, to the operation and management of the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands.

Veke said today we are here to mark the beginning of the CSSI’s 16th Senior Managers Conference on Strategic Review. This conference is expected to harness the strategic perceptions required to improve the current status quos.

Hon. Veke reminds all leaders that, over the years, a lot of improvement and changes has happened within CSSI as an institution, and it is only fitting that this positive growth continue to be nurtured and advanced, despite our trying times.

“This year’s theme as alluded to is; “Working towards system that work better, cost less and more efficient”, this is a challenging theme, and one that will require your experience and knowledge to draw up a fitting response to this theme”, says Minister Veke.

He adds in a society that requires effective output, it is always expected that we put in the effort and cost, but today we are re-inventing the focus and expect more output, whilst providing a targeted cost focus.

“This theme is one that is both strategic and analytically focused at the same time, as it will mean, imploring your leaders to consider management systems, and future planning. These are not easy task to do as leaders, but I am deeply grateful to CSSI, for seeing that strategic management will have to take place in order for the organisation to continue to operate as an effective institution”, says Veke.

Counsellor – Governance from the Australian High Commissions Office, Mr. Andrew Elborn, reiterates that Australia has a long history and close friendship with CSSI because we believe that a strong and effective Corrections system is necessary for Solomon Islanders to feel safe and to know there is a well-functioning justice system.

He reminds senior managers that you all have a responsibility to lead and reflect the organisations value and opportunity for you all to gather and reflect on these values and provide encouragement to each other to continue to work diligently in your roles are important.

“CSSI performs a critical function within the countries criminal justice system and Australia is proud to support CSSI particularly because as an organisation you take your corporate and social responsibilities so seriously”, says Elborn.

Meanwhile CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi thank all external stakeholders for their commitment and ongoing support provided to CSSI, especially for the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) officials from the Australian High Commission (AHC)/(ASIJP) and also acknowledge all Commandants, Directors for the leadership and their ongoing commitment and dedication.

