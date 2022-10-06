Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,890 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO: how to preserve evidence of sex and species on a big game animal

Failure to leave evidence of sex and species naturally attached to a big game animal, remains one of the most common violations detected at Fish and Game check stations, so in order to help hunters, Fish and Game staff have created a helpful video below that is especially important for those hunting within a CWD Management Zone, which is currently Units 14-15. 

Determining if the evidence of sex requirement has been met is one of the first tasks completed by Fish and Game staff when you pull into the check station with your animal.

So if you are fortunate enough to fill your tag this season, do two things immediately upon downing the animal. First, correctly validate your tag and attach it to your animal, then determine how you plan to leave evidence of sex and species attached.

In the following video, Clearwater Regional Conservation Officer, George Fischer demonstrates how to leave sex organs (nipple or testicle) and evidence of species (skinned tail-to comply with CWD regulations) naturally attached to the hind quarter. Idaho Fish and Game regulations requires evidence of sex and species to be left naturally attached until the carcass is delivered to a meat processor or it reaches the final place of storage for consumption.

In the case of mountain lions and black bears, external sex organs must be left naturally attached to the hide until it has been checked by a Fish and Game Officer or an individual approved by the Department of Fish and Game to check the animal.

If you have any questions regarding what the requirement of preserving evidence of sex and species on harvested big game animals entails, please review the big game rules section of the regulation booklet. For further information, call the Clearwater Regional office at 208-799-5010.

You just read:

VIDEO: how to preserve evidence of sex and species on a big game animal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.