RED KNOT COMMUNICATIONS EXPANDS NEW JERSEY OFFICE WITH NEW HIRE, TARGETS SIGNIFICANT U.S. GROWTH
Red Knot announced the hire of seasoned sports media & communications specialist Randi Brown, as the globally renowned agency increases its presence in the US
I am thrilled to join the Red Knot team. I look forward to amplifying our clients and their stories in the ever-expanding North American sports landscape through innovation and experience”CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RED KNOT COMMUNICATIONS EXPANDS NEW JERSEY OFFICE WITH NEW HIRE, TARGETS SIGNIFICANT U.S. GROWTH
— Randi Brown - Account Executive
Experienced sports PR and communications veteran Randi Brown joins from NBC Sports as Red Knot further expands its North American footprint
Red Knot Communications has announced the hire of seasoned sports media and communications specialist Randi Brown, as the globally renowned agency increases its presence in the United States.
Brown, who joins Red Knot as an Account Executive, offers more than a decade of experience in the sports broadcast media industry, as a vital player in the successful launches of three Top-10 major market sports networks with NBC Sports Group.
The newest member of the New Jersey office—which serves as Red Knot’s U.S. headquarters—worked as a field producer, guest booker, and storyteller, carrying extensive experience covering major sporting events, including the World Series, Super Bowl, and the Stanley Cup Final. Brown, based in the Philadelphia area, most recently found success positioning thought leaders in the podcast space.
“I am thrilled to join the Red Knot team. I look forward to amplifying our clients and their stories in the ever-expanding North American sports landscape through innovation and experience,” said Brown.
Kick-started in 2020 by a team of media, sports and gaming specialists, Red Knot provides public relations support and strategic counsel to exciting and innovative companies at the intersection of sports, igaming and technology.
Spearheaded by Head of U.S. Operations Ashley Dabb, Red Knot’s U.S. office partners with sports teams and federations, and major players in the burgeoning sports betting industry. Clients include Major League Soccer, Spotlight Sports Group, SimWin Sports, Xpoint and Tekkorp Capital LLC.
“Randi’s experience in sports media speaks for itself and perfectly complements the ambition of our flourishing North American presence,” says Dabb.
“The expansion of legal sports betting and the ever-increasing scope of sports media provides a wealth of opportunity for North American expansion, and the ideal environment for our highly talented team to make its mark.
“Red Knot is targeting significant growth in the region. Randi’s hire is another step in our ambition to evolve from a boutique agency to the de facto player in sports and igaming communications.”
In addition to New Jersey, Red Knot also has satellite offices in Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, with international offices in London, Dubai, Rome, and Buenos Aires.
“We are thrilled to welcome Randi and further strengthen our expertise across North American news, sports and entertainment media,” says Red Knot founder Andy Clerkson. “With offices on four continents, the sun never sets on Red Knot Communications, and we are incredibly well positioned to help our clients and partners achieve their goals.”
####
About Red Knot
Red Knot brings a fresh approach to PR and communications for the sport, gaming, and betting industries worldwide, with a keen focus on the North American market. Red Knot’s combination of skills and deep experience is unique across all these sectors. Red Knot’s team has worked with some of the biggest names in media, and we operate at the intersection of the growth of sports, sports betting, and gaming around the world. We can help you tell the story of your business to the people who you want to talk to, because we’ve had years of doing so, effectively. We want to help you achieve your goals – wherever you are based, and wherever you want to do business. Follow Red Knot on LinkedIn.
Contact
Ashley Dabb: ashley@redknotcomms.com
Randi Brown: randi@redknotcomms.com
Ashley Dabb
Red Knot Comms.
+1 862-268-5977
ashley@redknotcomms.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other