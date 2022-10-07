Public Cloud Based Telecom Cloud Market to Register a CAGR of over 15.2% in the Next Decade, Mentions Future Market Insights

The United States Telecom Cloud Market is expected to reach of US$ 35.5 Bn by the end of 2032 with North America being the dominant player and accounting for 38% of total sales

The Telecom Cloud Market revenues were estimated at US$ 19.8 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 24 Bn. The market is projected to gross 15.2% CAGR through the public cloud.



During the pandemic, as individuals lived at home during the shutdown and businesses opted to work remotely, massive data consumption led to a spike in demand for telecom cloud installations, which significantly contributed to the market growth. Cloud has been one of the key themes of conversation in the telecom business in 2021 with the development of cloud-native 5G technology.

The public cloud solution provides on-demand infrastructure, lowering capital expenditure as well as continuous operational and life-cycle control. The public cloud may be a terrific incubator environment for not just developing new apps and services, but also bringing them to market and scaling them quickly.

Many corporate firms rely on the public cloud as their base. Telecom companies are increasingly looking to collaborate using public cloud services to use their computational capacity and use their strong network skills on the back end.

Hyperscalers such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle often establish and manage a uniform tech environment with public cloud platforms. CSPs, on the other hand, buy solutions from a variety of vendors who compete and advance in different directions, sometimes marginally, sometimes significantly.

Also, The BFSI sector outsources non-core functions to save money and enhance efficiency. As a consequence, targeted content views and precise financial data are required, which may be merged via a telecommunications cloud service.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Telecom Cloud Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In April 2021, Momentum Telecom, a global provider of managed network and clouds voice, revealed that it had accomplished its purchase of Atlus Technology, a Tennessee-based leader in the development of cloud-based unified communications solutions.

In December 2020, Cisco announced the purchase of IMImobile, a cloud telecommunications software and service provider, allowing Cisco to provide its customers with an end-to-end client engagement management solution.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Telecom Cloud Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Market Segments Covered In Telecom Cloud Market Analysis

By Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



By Cloud Computing Service:

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS





By Application:

Data Storage

Achieving

Computing

Enterprise Application

Other Applications



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America





