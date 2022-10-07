Security Agent Locks Down School and Places Self Between 15 Year Old Student and Gunman
Agent Awarded Blackwatch Medal of Valor
Agent Card's actions bring honor to himself, Aurora Public Schools, and to Blackwatch. Agent Card has demonstrated to the highest level what it is to be a Blackwatch Agent.”AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackwatch awarded Agent Garrett Card with the Blackwatch Medal of Valor. The award recognizes a selfless act in the face of clear and present danger.
— Mike Alexander, Founder/Director of Blackwatch
Citation Wording: To all who shall see these presents, greetings: This is to recognize award of the Medal of Valor Citation by the presentation of the Medal of Valor on this 6th day of October, 2022, to Garrett Card in recognition of his highly courageous actions involving great personal risk that resulted in the prevention of an APS student being shot. On April 5, 2022, students were departing the school. A confrontation happened between a student and a couple (one male, one female) across the street from the school. The male grabbed the student and pointed a gun into his chest. Unarmed, and without regard for his own personal safety, Agent Card crossed the street and made the other students go back to the school. The male subject saw Agent Card coming and retreated to his apartment. Agent Card locked down the school and kept watch on the subject's apartment until the police arrived and arrested the subject. Agent Card's actions bring honor to himself, Aurora Public Schools, and to Blackwatch. Agent Card has demonstrated to the highest level what it is to be a Blackwatch Agent.
Mike Alexander, Founder and Director of Blackwatch states, “At the time, we were unarmed at Aurora Public Schools. Our agent had only a baton, OC spray, and handcuffs. No firearm. No ballistic vest. Since the following incident, we have been fully armed and wear body armor. On April 5, 2022, Agent Garrett Card acted beyond reproach when an armed individual pulled a gun on a student (see citation below). Agent Card joined Blackwatch December 15, 2021. He has previously been awarded the Exemplary Service Citation. Agent Card’s actions are exactly what should be done by any Security Professional, School Resource Officer, or Law Enforcement Officer. The safety and welfare of the children should always come first, and no one should just be staging or standing by for orders or instruction while children are in danger. Thank you, Agent Card for your valor, diligence, and quick, decisive action.”
About Blackwatch: We are a privately owned, top tier, full-service protection agency. We provide services ranging from armed/unarmed security, executive protection, armed escorts, private investigations, bail enforcement, service of process, security consulting, and various training programs that are open to the public. We specialize in high risk, high profile, and high value site, asset, and personnel protection.
Michael L Alexander
Blackwatch, LLC
+1 303-953-1958
m.alexander@blackwatchservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Blackwatch Medal of Valor