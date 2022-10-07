U.S. Department of State Announces Top Colleges and Universities with Gilman Scholars

Working to expand access for American college and university students with financial need to study abroad, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) announced the U.S. colleges and universities that sent the most American students overseas in 2020-2021 with support from its Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program. Gilman Scholars are U.S. undergraduate students who qualify and receive Pell Grants to cover the costs of their higher education.

Topping this year’s list of four-year institutions sending the largest number of Gilman Scholars abroad are: Mercer University (Macon, GA), Wright State University (Fairborn, OH), and the University of California, Berkeley (Berkeley, CA). Skyline College (San Bruno, CA) tops the list of associate colleges.

The Department also recognizes the institutions that supported a Gilman recipient for the first time: Concordia University (Seward, NE), Florida Southern College (Lakeland, FL), Magdalen College (Warner, NH), Ohio Northern University (Ada, OH), University of the Sciences (Philadelphia, PA), Adelphi University (New York City, NY), Arkansas Tech University (Russellville, AR), and El Camino Community College District (Alondra Park, CA).

During academic year 2020-2021, nearly 300 Gilman participating institutions sent nearly 800 Gilman recipients from 48 U.S. states and territories to study or intern abroad, including virtually, in 77 locations around the world. For a full list of higher education institutions that sent Gilman Scholars overseas in 2020-2021, please visit the Gilman Scholarship website at www.GilmanScholarship.org .

The State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, compiles the list, organized by small, medium, and large four-year institutions, and colleges conferring associate degrees. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, more than 1,400 U.S. colleges and universities have provided access to international opportunities to more than 36,000 Gilman Scholars in more than 155 countries around the globe.

Interested media should contact the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at eca-press@state.gov.