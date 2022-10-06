IDNR and community partners announce Made for Music Concert Series at the Dana-Thomas House

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and numerous community partners today announced the return of a concert series at the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site in Springfield. The concerts, which will pilot this year and follow a full schedule in 2023, aim to enrich the community by showcasing an array inspiring musical performances in world-class archirecture.





The Made for Music community partnership consists of the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Music Program, NPR Illinois, Illinois Symphony Orchestra and IDNR. The Dana-Thomas House features several performance balconies and other architectural features that make it an ideal location for musical performances.





"The Made for Music Concert Series is an opportunity for guests to enjoy world-class musicians and world-class architecture under one roof," said Justin Blandford, site superintendent for Springfield historic sites, including the Dana-Thomas House. "We're very excited to collaborate with our partners on this exceptional opportunity, and to announce the first concert during Arts and Humanities Month in Illinois makes it even more special."





The first concert, which will feature José Gobbo and Andrew Binder, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Seating is limited, and admission is a suggested donation of $10. Reservations are required and can be made online through Eventbrite or at historicspringfield.dnr.illinois.gov or by calling 217-782-6776.





Gobbo is a Brazilian jazz guitarist based in central Illinois. In the spring of 2022, he was an artist in residency at Allerton Park in Monticello, which culminated in the solo guitar album "Allerton Park Suite." In 2022 alone, he has performed in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh and St. Louis. Gobbo earned a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.





Binder is a bassist and composer from St. Louis. He has performed regularly with notable musicians including Chip McNeill, Tito Carrillio, Joel Spencer, Larry Gray, Chip Stephens and Joan Hickey. He obtained a master's degree in music theory and composition from the University of Miami and is completing his doctor of music arts degree in jazz performance at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.





"The University of Illinois Springfield Music Program is thrilled to collaborate on the return of the Made for Music Concert Series that offers listeners a unique artistic experience, as diverse musical sounds, styles and histories intersect with the stunning acoustics of the Dana-Thomas House," said Yona Stamatis, director of the UIS Music Program. "Ever a powerful means of drawing people together, these musical performances aim to blend education with artistry, students with faculty, and the university with the community."



