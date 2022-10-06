Submit Release
OCTOBER IS CYBER SECURITY AWARENESS MONTH

SPRINGFIELD - Every day, more companies, organizations, and individuals fall victim to cyber criminals who want access to bank accounts, personal information, or proprietary information to blackmail information owners.  


"Each one of us needs to learn our technological vulnerabilities so we can click with confidence," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Review your use of digital devices and information during this Cyber Security Awareness Month so you won't be tricked into clicking on a deceptive link or email."


Since 2004, October has been designated as Cyber Security Awareness Month. IEMA offers these tips to better secure your data:


  • Choose long, complicated, and different passwords for each application
  • Use multi-factor authentication
  • Regularly update computer software
  • Use a critical eye on all emails
  • If something looks strange, don't click it and immediately report any phishing attempts


"Bad actors may try to entice you into clicking on an email by posing as your employer's human resources office, information technology (IT) staff, banking or credit card representatives, or even your boss," explained Tate-Nadeau. "We recommend that you carefully review every email, including the sender's email address and writing style, before clicking on anything."


More information can be found on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is the federal government agency that monitors cyber security:   https://www.cisa.gov/cyber-safety


Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.