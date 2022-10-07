BALTIMORE CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER BEROL DEWDNEY NAMED 2022-23 MARYLAND TEACHER OF THE YEAR

October 6, 2022

BALTIMORE CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER

BEROL DEWDNEY NAMED 2022-23 MARYLAND

TEACHER OF THE YEAR

BALTIMORE, MD (October 6, 2022) – In a celebration of Maryland teachers, tonight the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced the 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year: Berol Dewdney, a pre-kindergarten teacher at The Commodore John Rodgers School in the Baltimore City Public Schools System.

The 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the year program was co-hosted by Brianna Ross, 2022 Maryland Teacher of the year, and Denise Koch of WJZ-13 on MPT2 stations and online at mpt.org/toy. In the television special hosted by Maryland Public Television (MPT), MSDE made the announcement while honoring Maryland teachers and their commitment to excellence in education. While also marking the 32nd year of the Maryland Teacher of the Year program, the special showcased all 24 Maryland local Teachers of the Year. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury commended Maryland’s educators with special messages.

“I want to congratulate Ms. Dewdney on this tremendous achievement along with the leadership, educators, and students at The Commodore John Rodgers School,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland’s teachers are among the best in the nation. They play a vital role in educating and inspiring the next generation of leaders, and I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to public service.”

Ms. Dewdney, who teaches pre-kindergarten, believes education is fundamental to the practice of freedom and democracy itself. Ms. Dewdney earned her bachelor’s from Colby College (2013) and her master’s from Johns Hopkins (2015). A designated model teacher, she will enter her tenth year teaching Pre-kindergarten at Commodore John Rodgers and serves as team lead, Tools of the Mind endorsed curriculum lead, and instructional coach across the district.

Ms. Dewdney will go on to compete for the National Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in April 2023. She will spend the upcoming year as a speaker and advisor in Maryland and will also join other state winners from across the United States in programs and events hosted by the National Teacher of the Year Program, including a White House Ceremony.

“On behalf of the Maryland State Board of Education, I extend sincere congratulations to Ms. Dewdney and all of Maryland’s outstanding educators who are a true inspiration to their colleagues and students,” said State Board President Clarence C. Crawford. “Student achievement in Maryland begins with the dedicated teachers who are integral to ensuring our students receive a high-quality education and positive learning experiences.”

Finalists were selected by a panel of judges from key Maryland education organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, and teacher unions. Selection criteria were based on a rigorous set of written narratives and interviews that included discussion around student engagement, creativity in instructions, improved school culture, education and instruction reaching beyond the classroom, community collaboration, and student achievement results.

“On behalf of teachers across the State of Maryland, I extend an excited congratulations to Ms. Dewdney and The Commodore John Rodgers School community! Ms. Dewdney’s dedication to our youngest learners makes a foundational impact on the success of their school careers and indeed, their lives,” said State Board Member Rachel McCusker. “I know she will embrace the professional adventure ahead of her, representing the State of Maryland with pride as our entrant in the National Teacher of the Year program. Congratulations to all the local Teachers of the Year and thank you for the outstanding things you do each and every day to build strong, resilient minds that will shape Maryland communities for years to come!”

“We know that the single most important school-based factor in student success is the teacher in front of the classroom. Teachers profoundly impact the positive trajectory of students’ lives, and we must recognize, support and elevate these consummate professionals, who bring their knowledge, skills, and passion to classrooms across the State,” said State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “As an early childhood educator, Ms. Dewdney is setting the foundation for positive outcomes in school and life. On behalf of the Maryland State Department of Education, congratulations on this remarkable accomplishment and thank you for everything you are doing in helping us lead forward the Blueprint generation.”

Ms. Dewdney was selected from a group of seven outstanding finalists announced last month, who include: Charles Whittaker, Anne Arundel County Public Schools; Alicia Amaral Freeman, Baltimore County Public Schools; Jonathan Kurtz, Frederick County Public Schools; Ashley Gereli, Harford County Public Schools; Elizabeth McDonald, Washington County Public Schools; and Rebecca Mathews, Wicomico County Public Schools.

“Our students, educators, school leaders, families and communities in Maryland are unstoppable,” said Berol Dewdney 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year, and Commodore John Rodgers Elementary teacher in Baltimore City. “I am forever grateful for the honor and privilege it is to learn from their leadership and serve alongside their revolutionary power. As my pre-kindergarten students cheer daily, ‘We are ready to lead!’ Maryland will lead with love and build an equitable world that is worthy of our student’s greatness by elevating their leadership.”

