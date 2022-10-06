American Governors’ Border Strike Force Conducts First-of-its-Kind Multistate Law Enforcement Operation

Disrupts Cartel Activity, Seizes More Than 7,000 Pounds of Deadly Drugs

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey and 25 other governors today announced the American Governors’ Border Strike Force has conducted a first-of-its-kind multistate law enforcement operation to disrupt cartel activity.

The coordinated effort among governors to secure the southern border seized more than 7,000 pounds of deadly drugs across participating states during an August operation.

"In Arizona, we’re taking action to stop the flow of dangerous drugs through the southern border, impede the cartels’ criminal activity and protect our communities," said Governor Doug Ducey. "Earlier this year, we teamed up with Texas and 24 other states to share intelligence and strengthen security through the first-of-its-kind American Governors’ Border Strike Force. We’re already seeing results thanks to this coordinated effort — including thousands of pounds of drugs being seized all across the nation. The data collection helps law enforcement and security professionals as they work day and night to protect our nation, and it will help shape how the Strike Force operates in combating transnational criminal organizations. We will continue to work with our partners and law enforcement professionals to do what the Biden administration won’t: secure our southern border and keep our citizens safe.”

The American Governors’ Border Strike Force – launched in April by Governor Ducey and Texas Governor Greg Abbott – aims to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations and combat human and drug smuggling.

The August multistate law enforcement operation seized:

More than 7,000 pounds of deadly drugs;

More than 300 firearms;

10,000 ammunitions;

And, more than 650 migrants were encountered along with the rescue of eight missing or endangered children.

“Rather than addressing the historic levels of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs like fentanyl surging across our southern border, the Biden administration has sat idly by as Texans and the rest of the country suffer from this national security and humanitarian crisis,” said Governor Abbott. “In the absence of any federal action and leadership, Republican governors have stepped up to do the job Joe Biden refuses to do, providing real relief to our overwhelmed communities through unprecedented action and strategies.”

This year, the Arizona Department of Public Safety hosted the Strike Force Summit with more than 100 law enforcement representatives from 26 states.

The announcement comes one year to the day that Governor Ducey and nine other governors visited the southern border to call on the President to enact sensible ideas to mitigate the crisis. During their visit, the governors released a 10-point plan the Biden administration could enact to secure the border and restore national security.

Since then, the governors have yet to hear a response from Biden. The border crisis has only worsened as the administration fails to effectively address the record amount of deadly drugs, violent criminals and terrorists, and migrants crossing the southern border.

Over the last year, Customs and Border Protection Officials at Arizona’s southern border have:

Encountered more than half a million migrants; and

Seized nearly 25,000 pounds of deadly drugs; including

More than 4,600 pounds of fentanyl.

While the Biden administration continues to ignore the crisis occurring along the world’s deadliest land migration route and throughout the country, Republican governors have taken action to protect their communities.

