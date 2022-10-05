Submit Release
KQED Sues California Department of Corrections for Records on Staff Use of Force and Misconduct

KQED is suing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to compel the agency to comply with state law enforcement transparency laws. The prison agency’s response to KQED’s requests for public records “has been both wildly delayed and seriously insufficient,” the complaint alleges.

